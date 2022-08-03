iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

