iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.