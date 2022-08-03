iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. 53,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,058. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

