iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.