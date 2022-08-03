iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Position Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.