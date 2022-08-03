iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 323,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

