iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 87,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 681,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,142. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.