iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $230.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.