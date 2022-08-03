iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 282,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,563,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,911. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

