iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Raised by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

