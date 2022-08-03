iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 3.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. 4,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,652. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

