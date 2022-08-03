Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,011 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 1.15% of Itron worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of ITRI opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

