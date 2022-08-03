ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

ITT has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

ITT Trading Up 0.4 %

ITT opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 45.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

