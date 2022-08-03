ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
ITT has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
ITT Trading Up 0.4 %
ITT opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 45.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.