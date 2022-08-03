Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

