Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $74.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

