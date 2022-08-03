Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 492,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,271. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

