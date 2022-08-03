Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Raytheon Technologies Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RTX opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
