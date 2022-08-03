Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 17.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF opened at 0.32 on Wednesday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.30 and a 200-day moving average of 0.39.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
