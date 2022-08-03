JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 786,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,415. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About JetBlue Airways

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

