JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

