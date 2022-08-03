JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

