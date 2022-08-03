JMP Securities Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CSWC stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $501.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

