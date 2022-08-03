John F. Mccool Sells 1,008 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

ANET stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,201. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

