John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

HPI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,602. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

