Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $8.43 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. MicroStrategy makes up 1.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.50.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

