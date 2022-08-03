Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.30 billion-$94.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.04 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.35. 233,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

