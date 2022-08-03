JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 22

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 23.67 ($0.29).

Hammerson Stock Performance

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 24.29 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

