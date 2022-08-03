JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 350

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 493.50 ($6.05).

Synthomer Price Performance

SYNT opened at GBX 202.08 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £944.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.54. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 199 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

