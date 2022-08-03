Kalata Price Down 19.9% This Week (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $24,033.95 and approximately $478.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00617576 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035803 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
