Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $879.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Kaman has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $46.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
