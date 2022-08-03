Karura 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $484,105.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Karura has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $484,105.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002662 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
