Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,209,000 after buying an additional 260,811 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 511,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $9.01.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

