KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260,575 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,790,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $203.27. The company has a market capitalization of $245.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

