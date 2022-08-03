KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.89% of California Water Service Group worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CWT stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

