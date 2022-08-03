KBC Group NV Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

NYSE:MSI opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

