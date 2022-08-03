KBC Group NV Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 405.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,896 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $33,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

