KBC Group NV Sells 16,812 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.