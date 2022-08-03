KBC Group NV Sells 16,812 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $363.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.