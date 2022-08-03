KBC Group NV Sells 3,080,863 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080,863 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

