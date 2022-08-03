KBC Group NV Sells 51,126 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

