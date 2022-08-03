KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,792. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

