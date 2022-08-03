KBR’s (KBR) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

