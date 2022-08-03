Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $129,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kemper Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 3,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,262. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.