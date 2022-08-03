Kendall Capital Management Acquires 1,090 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

