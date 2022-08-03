Kendall Capital Management Acquires 605 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 2.0 %

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

BECN stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.