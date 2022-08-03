Kendall Capital Management Invests $342,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

