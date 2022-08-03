Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 150 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,822.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,886.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,622.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,391.38.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

