Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Keppel Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

