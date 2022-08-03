KeyCorp Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

