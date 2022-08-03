Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($38.60) to GBX 2,680 ($32.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,611.02 ($31.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.57.

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.91), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,424.92). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($26.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($121,895.98). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.91), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,424.92).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

