Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.89 million.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. Kforce has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kforce by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

